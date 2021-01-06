New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) IDFC First Bank on Wednesday said the credit growth rose a marginal 0.7 per cent to Rs 1,10,499 crore during the third quarter ended December 2020.

The private sector lender had an outstanding loan of Rs 1,09,698 crore as of December 31, 2019, and on a quarterly basis, the loan growth was 3 per cent from Rs 1,06,828 crore as on September 30, 2020, IDFC First Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Retail funded assets increased to Rs 66,635 crore at the end of the third quarter of the current financial year, from Rs 53,685 crore as on December 31, 2019, an increase of 24.1 per cent, it said.

At the same time, the bank's customer deposits increased 41 per cent to Rs 77,289 crore as compared with Rs 54,631 crore on December 31, 2019.

During the quarter, the bank's CASA (current account savings account) ratio rose to around 44.6 per cent, compared with 20.9 per cent as of December 31, 2019.

