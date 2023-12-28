Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Thursday announced the opening of 60-key Taj Sawai, Ranthambore in Rajasthan.

"Credited with putting Rajasthan on the global tourism circuit, we continue to expand our footprint in new destinations offering diverse experiences.

"...delighted to open Taj Sawai, our second hotel in Ranthambore, one of India's most renowned National Parks," IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 23 hotels, including 8 under development across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger brands in Rajasthan.

