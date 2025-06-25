Mumbai, Jun 25 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with the Uttarakhand government to establish a hospitality skill-training centre in Nainital.

"Uttarakhand is a well-established tourism destination with vast potential for employment generation in the hospitality sector. In line with our ESG+ framework of Paathya, this upcoming skill centre will empower the region's youth with industry-relevant training, encouraging inclusive growth while contributing to India's travel and tourism economy," IHCL Executive Vice President Gaurav Pokhariyal said in a statement.

Under its ESG+ framework of Paathya, IHCL partners skill centres across India with a target to train 1,00,000 youth by 2030.

The New Skill Development Centre for Youth in Nainital, Uttarakhand was in collaboration with SETU Aayog, Tata STRIVE, Kumaun University (KU), Nainital, Uttarakhand Skill Development Society and Department of Higher Education, government of Uttarakhand.

Over a period of three years, the centre aims to train over 500 youth through entry-level courses in food & beverage service, front office and kitchen, supported with hostel facilities.

The program will also include on-the-job internships to bridge the gap between education and employment.

