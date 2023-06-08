Mumbai, Jun 8 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday said it has signed its first hotel in Kumbalgarh, Rajasthan, under SeleQtions brand.

This 176-key property spread over 11 acres is a conversion and will be rebranded as an IHCL - SeleQtions hotel after extensive renovations, IHCL said in a statement.

"It will open a new circuit of Udaipur-Kumbhalgarh-Jodhpur, as also augment our pilgrim offerings being proximate to the Ranakpur Jain temple and the Srinathji Nathdwara temple. We are delighted to partner with Kumbalgarh Yatri Niwas for this hotel," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development Suma Venkatesh said.

With the addition of this, IHCL has 23 hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger in Rajasthan, including nine under development.

