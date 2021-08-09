New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The UN-supported India Internet Governance Forum will help the government achieve inclusive growth on the internet and making the technology more accessible, NIXI CEO and chairman of the coordination committee of the forum said on Monday.

National Internet Exchange of India CEO Anil Kumar Jain announced that three-day IIGF-2021 will start on October 20 with the theme of "Inclusive Internet for Digital India".

Jain said that India has been able to push for a complete website name address system, technically called a domain name, in all 22 Indian language scripts through IIGF and the government is now encouraging content creators to develop content in local languages to help people access the internet.

"IIGF will help the government in ensuring that inclusive growth of the internet happens and every citizen of this country should be able to use the internet," Jain noted.

He said to end the language barrier in accessing the internet, the government has started a national language translation mission that will enable people to speak across the country without needing to learn any other language.

"Before IIGF, we will hold a pre-IIGF from this month at several colleges and universities, as a precursor to the IIGF Inaugural event. The idea behind this is to engage the youth and students for their participation in the October event and prepare the next generation to be part of policy formation," Jain said.

The outcome of the IIGF will be used for policy recommendations and creating a roadmap for making the internet more accessible.

