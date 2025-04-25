Kozhikode (Ker), Apr 25 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, one of India's most respected and futuristic business schools, has now launched its first-ever full-time undergraduate degree programme, Bachelor of Management Studies (honours with research).

The pioneering four-year programme, BMS, will be delivered at the institute's Kochi campus and is aimed at preparing a new generation of responsible, globally minded and innovation-driven leaders, an IIMK release here said.

The programme has the distinction of being the first full time undergraduate course from one of India's Top 3 IIMs, leading to a Bachelors in Management Studies (BMS) with honours and research.

The programme, which starts in the 2025–26 academic year, combines the rigour of management education with the richness of interdisciplinary learning.

In addition to a major in management, students can opt for stackable minors in fields like Economics and Public Policy, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Psychology and Behavioural Sciences, Finance and Big Data and Liberal Studies, it said.

With flexible entry-exit options aligned with the New Education Policy (NEP), IIMK BMS will be a four-year, eight semester programme with honours and research. It will also have an exchange semester, research opportunities, internships and state-of-the-art futuristic curriculum blending contemporary and classical subject taught by world-class faculty of IIMK.

The programme will also include career assistance from Corporate Access Readiness and Engagement (CARE), the professional career cell of IIMK and will reflect the institute's commitment to progressive and inclusive higher education.

“This programme is a game-changer--not just for IIMK, as it introduces management thinking to young minds at the right age, empowers them with interdisciplinary tools, and shapes responsible, culturally aware leaders of tomorrow,” IIMK director Debashis Chatterjee said in the release.

The BMS admission process will begin with an aptitude test in June 2025, followed by interviews in July. The first cohort will begin classes in late August or early September, it added.

IIM Kozhikode has upstaged older IIMs to be consistently ranked in Top-3 among Indian B-Schools in NIRF Rankings released by Ministry of Education.

