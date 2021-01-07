Mangaluru, Jan 7 (PTI): Stringent action would be taken against those involved in illegal mining and transportation of laterite stone and sand from government lands, Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister C C Patil said on Thursday.

Addressing reporters here after a review meeting with officials of the Department of Mines and Geology, he said steps would be taken to prevent inter-state sand-smuggling.

Dakshina Kannada district authorities have been directed to install CCTV cameras in border areas.

Measures were being taken to extract sand from 30 identified blocks in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in the next 15 days. A total of 104 people have been given permission to extract sand in the CRZ (coastal regulation zone) area and some more applications been under consideration, he said.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLAs Vedavyas Kamath, Rajesh Naik and Bharat Shetty, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner K V Rajendra, Udupi DC G Jagadeesha and SPs of the two districts took part in the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)