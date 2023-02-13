Thane, Feb 13 (PTI) Two barges and two suction pumps used for illegal sand dredging operations in Mumbra, Kopar and Bhiwandi creeks in Thane district were destroyed by revenue department teams on Monday, an official said.

Also Read | How To Get Personal Loan Without Security.

The items had a cumulative value of 50 lakh, the official added.

Also Read | BOI Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins For 500 PO Vacancies At bankofindia.co.in, Here's How to Apply.

"Since the start of the year, we have destroyed nine barges, seven suction pumps and seized 20 brass (one brass is 2.8 cubic metres of sand) of illegally dredged sand, all cumulatively worth Rs 1.72 crore," he said.

He said Rs 301.61 crore has been collected in the past year as fines from 205 vehicles transporting sand illegally.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)