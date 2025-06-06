New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) A 27-week-old "miracle baby" survived multiple organ complications, two full blood exchanges after birth and the loss of a twin sibling to bring joy to his mother, who has survived a rare brain tumour aside from undergoing multiple failed IVF treatments.

The hospital claimed it to be the first reported case in the world of a baby surviving the condition at under 28 weeks.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 06, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Doctors at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, saved the life of the newborn at just 27 weeks and four days with immune hydrops fetalis — an extremely rare, severe condition where the 43-year-old mother's immune system attacks the baby's red blood cells, leading to life-threatening anaemia and fluid build-up, said an official statement.

The mother had a complex medical history with her putting her at a higher risk for pregnancy-related complications.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 06, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

She had previously survived a rare brain tumour, which can affect vision, hormones, and overall health.

Losing three children in the past had only added to her woes.

After 15 years of trying, she conceived twins through IVF, the hospital said.

Her body developed a strong immune reaction against the babies' blood, putting both their lives at risk.

Ten days before delivery, one twin passed away in the womb.

"This has been the most challenging as well as the most rewarding case of my medical career,” said Dr Hemant Sharma, Senior Neonatologist at Amrita Hospital in Faridabad.

The baby was born at 27 weeks and 4 days, with a haemoglobin far below the level needed to sustain life.

With a severe swelling due to fluid overload, he suffered from overloaded heart, bleeding in the lungs, intestine, and brain, and required intensive respiratory support (Including High Frequency Ventilation for 1 week) and multiple blood product transfusions.

The newborn also needed immune therapy and his entire blood was exchanged twice (double volume exchange transfusion) post birth, but the baby fought through each one, the statement read.

"Today, seeing him feed and grow is nothing short of a miracle,” Dr Sharma said.

The only other recorded cases of immune hydrops fetalis include a 28-week baby weighing 1,385 gram delivered in the UK in 2015 after advanced treatments during pregnancy, including blood-filtering procedures and immune therapy.

“I had almost given up hope of becoming a mother. Even when I finally conceived through IVF, I carried constant fear and sadness. The loss of one twin shattered me completely. But holding my surviving baby in my arms today feels like life has given me a second chance. He is my miracle and my strength," the statement quoted Kiran Yadav, the mother as saying.

A team of six doctors and over 20 nurses across specialties like Neonatology, Gynaecology, Ophthalmology, and Paediatric Cardiology departments collaborated to ensure the newborn's survival.

The team continues to monitor the baby closely, with monthly follow-up visits planned to track growth, neurological development, and overall well-being, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)