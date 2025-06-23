New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Incuspaze, a managed office space provider, has acquired Pune-based co-working firm Trios in a cash and stock deal to expand its business.

The company did not mention the deal value.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 23, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Established in 2016, Incuspaze has a presence in more than 50 locations across 18 cities with a total portfolio of 40 lakh square feet. Founded in 2017, Trios operates 12 co-working centres in Pune and Gurugram.

In a statement on Monday, Incuspaze said it has acquired Trios to tap the growing demand for flexible workspaces in Pune.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 23 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"In a 100 per cent acquisition with a cash and stock deal, the topline revenue will be up by 10–15 per cent, contributing towards Incuspaze's target of Rs 350-400 crore revenue for 2025–26," it added.

Incuspaze founder and CEO Sanjay Choudhary said, "This acquisition will not only expand our regional footprint but also drive cost efficiencies and customer experience standardisation across all locations. We see Trios as a natural cultural and strategic fit".

Post-acquisition, the founders of Trios will continue to be associated with Incuspaze in expanded roles, supporting the integration process.

Customers from both companies can expect a seamless transition with enhanced offerings and no changes to pricing or service models.

Sanjay Chatrath, Co-founder & Managing Partner of Incuspaze, said, "This acquisition marks a pivotal step in our journey to build a pan-India network of high-quality, flexible workspaces".

Recently, Incuspaze has set up a new company FlexLeaze to provide end-to-end office leasing solutions to corporates. It has appointed Rahul Sarin as co-founder and CEO of FlexLeaze.

Through this new business vertical, Incuspaze steps into the fit-out lease services segment within managed office spaces.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)