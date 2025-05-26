New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) India has invited all BRICS member countries to enhance cooperation in the startup sector to promote innovation, an official statement said on Monday.

India launched the BRICS Startup Knowledge Hub on January 31, 2025, under the aegis of the BRICS Start-Up Forum.

This is the first-of-its-kind dedicated platform for BRICS nations, aimed at enhancing cross-border collaboration and strengthening startup ecosystems across member countries.

"India extended an invitation to all BRICS nations to contribute to and derive benefits from this platform through the exchange of policy insights, innovations, and best practices," the commerce and industry ministry said.

It was suggested by India at the 9th BRICS Industry Ministers' meeting on May 21 at Brasilia.

The participating ministers underscored the need to deepen industrial cooperation and promote sustainable and inclusive growth across BRICS nations.

