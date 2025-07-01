New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday made a strong case for reforms of the international financial architecture and credit rating systems to enhance inclusivity and equity.

Speaking at the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4) at Seville, Spain, she also supported the call for a reversal in the decline of Official Development Assistance (ODA), and urged developed countries for enhancing climate finance.

Also Read | Who Is PVN Madhav? Here's Everything You Need To Know About the Newly Appointed Andhra Pradesh BJP President.

Sitharaman emphasised that the climate finance should be predictable, accessible, and concessional — particularly for adaptation in vulnerable countries.

"India supports reforms to the international financial architecture to enhance inclusivity and equity, including MDB (multilateral development bank) reforms and fairer credit rating systems. MDB lending must be aligned with long-term development goals and backed by robust monitoring frameworks to ensure that funds are used as intended," she said.

Also Read | ITR E-Filing 2025: Know How To File Income Tax Return Online at incometax.gov.in Before September 15 Deadline.

Pointing out that sovereign debt has become a structural barrier to inclusive and sustainable growth for many countries, she said, the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable, launched during India's G20 Presidency, has played a pivotal role in enhancing debt transparency and comparability of treatment in debt restructuring.

Going forward, she said, effective implementation of the G20 Common Framework coupled with preventative debt management, is essential.

India also supported international cooperation to modernize tax systems and curb illicit financial flows.

India's comprehensive tax reforms and digital transformation in tax administration have increased revenue and reduced compliance costs, she said.

Observing that India has consistently placed people at the centre of its development strategy, she said, we have lifted 250 million people out of multi-dimensional poverty, and empowered communities through inclusive Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) through targeted policy interventions.

However, for robust global growth, national efforts must be complemented by an enabling international environment.

With many SDG targets off track and a financing gap exceeding USD 4 trillion annually for developing countries, she said, there is a need for urgent and transformative action.

She underlined the need for the importance of a comprehensive, equitable, and development-oriented global financing framework — one that respects country circumstances, preserves policy space, and delivers on the promise of sustainable development for all.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)