New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) India and Japan have signed loan agreements worth 191.736 billion Japanese yen for six projects under Japan's Official Development Assistance (ODA) to India.

In a statement, the finance ministry said that India and Japan yesterday signed loan agreements worth 191.736 billion Japanese yen for six projects in forest management, water supply, urban transport, aquaculture, biodiversity conservation and investment promotion.

Also Read | Banking Rules Changing From April 1, 2025: From Change in Minimum Balance Requirement to Revised Interest Rates, Check New Banking Rules Coming Into Effect From Next Month.

The six loan agreements include one for the Tamil Nadu Investment Promotion Program (Phase 3) (TNIPP-III) (JPY 36.114 billion).

Also, one for Delhi Mass Rapid Transport System Project (Phase 4 Additional Corridors) (I)" (JPY 79.726 billion).

Also Read | What Is Electricity Bill Scam? Know How To Be Safe as TGSPDCL Alerts Consumers About New Online Fraud in Hyderabad.

Another Project is for the Construction of Chennai Seawater Desalination Plant (II)" (JPY 52.556 billion).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)