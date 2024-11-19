New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) India looks for equity, balance and fair trade while negotiating a free trade agreement (FTA), Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

He asserted that India has entered into FTAs with countries which are transparent, open and where governments' economic systems align with India.

The country has implemented these agreements with countries, including Australia, and UAE, and is negotiating such pacts with nations such as the UK and European Union.

