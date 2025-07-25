New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) India and New Zealand will hold the next round of negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) in September, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday.

The two countries concluded the second round of talks here on July 25.

The FTA talks were launched on March 16, 2025.

"The Third Round of negotiations is scheduled to be held in New Zealand in September 2025. The inter-sessional virtual meetings will maintain the forward trajectory set in the second round," it said.

The second round accomplished significant advancement in multiple areas, including Trade in Goods and Services, Investment, Rules of Origin, Customs Procedures and Trade Facilitation, Technical Barriers to Trade, Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures, and Economic Cooperation.

India's bilateral merchandise trade with New Zealand reached USD 1.3 billion in 2024-25, recording a growth of 48.6 per cent over the previous financial year.

"The FTA is expected to enhance trade flows, support investment linkages, promote supply chain resilience, and establish a predictable and enabling environment for businesses in both countries," the ministry added.

