New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy and the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, have discussed strategic opportunities, including securing long-term access to low-silica limestone from the UAE and exploring collaboration in the field of green steel.

The Union Steel Minister was in Dubai on Monday to inaugurate MECON & NMDC offices, an official statement said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 1, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Both sides also discussed prospects in green hydrogen, trade partnerships through value-added steel exports from India, establishing calcined lime production units using RAK's local limestone and natural gas and enhancing engagement through CPSEs like SAIL, NMDC, and MECON.

Kumaraswamy extended an invitation for RAK to explore collaborations in infrastructure development, energy components, and raw material value chains.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 01, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"India views steel not just as a material, but as the backbone of our infrastructure, mobility, energy, and manufacturing sectors. Ras Al Khaimah's mineral wealth, industrial potential, and clean energy focus make it an ideal partner for India's next-generation steel and resource strategy," he said.

On NMDC's new office, the minister said it positions the miner to pursue mineral asset acquisitions, forge strategic joint ventures, and diversify sourcing of key inputs such as steel-grade limestone, dolomite, and other critical minerals required for India's clean energy and industrial manufacturing sectors.

Dubai's position at the crossroads of Asia, Africa, and Europe allows NMDC to function as a strategic platform for building international mineral supply chains that directly support India's domestic industries, he said.

MECON's Dubai operations will focus on industrial project execution and planning, oil & gas infrastructure design, steel plant feasibility and expansion consultancy, green steel and decarbonisation strategies, and smart manufacturing and digital twin technologies.

As per the steel ministry, SAIL, one of India's largest steel producers, sources approximately 2.5 million tonne of limestone annually from RAK-based Stevin Rock LLC, with future procurement set to rise as part of SAIL's capacity expansion from 20 to 35 million tonne per annum.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)