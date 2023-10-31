  • Entertainment
    Latest News | Indiabulls Real Estate Posts Rs 18.23 Cr Net Loss in Sep Qtr

    Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL) on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 18.23 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

    Oct 31, 2023
    Latest News | Indiabulls Real Estate Posts Rs 18.23 Cr Net Loss in Sep Qtr

    New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL) on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 18.23 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

    The company had posted a net profit of Rs 56.73 crore in the year-ago period.

    Total income fell to Rs 108.26 crore in the July-September period of the 2023-24 fiscal from Rs 202.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL) on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 18.23 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

    The company had posted a net profit of Rs 56.73 crore in the year-ago period.

    Total income fell to Rs 108.26 crore in the July-September period of the 2023-24 fiscal from Rs 202.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

