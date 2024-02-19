Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Monday announced the opening of its seventh hotel in Ahmedabad in Gujarat with the launch of 102-key Ginger Changodar.

"The inauguration of this hotel underscores our robust footprint across pivotal micro markets in Ahmedabad. Ginger Ahmedabad, Changodar, is poised to serve the significant industrial clusters in its vicinity," IHCL Executive Vice President, New Businesses, Hotel Openings and Corporate Communications Deepika Rao said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have seven hotels across Taj, Vivanta and Ginger brands in Ahmedabad.

*SgurrEnergy scales 100GW of project consultancy milestone

Renewable energy consultant SgurrEnergy on Monday said it has achieved the milestone of providing consultancy services for over 100 GW of green projects globally, with India accounting for 60 GW of its total achieved capacity.

SgurrEnergy said in a statement that it aims to realize the vision of renewable energy adoption in India and globally with advancements in technology, community engagement, and a focus on driving the transition on a broader scale with capacity additions in wind, solar, and other clean energy sources.

Arif Aga, Director, SgurrEnergy said in the statement,"We have achieved this global milestone through a combination of expertise in renewable energy technologies, strategic partnerships, and successful project management."

