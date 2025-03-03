New Delhi, Mar 2 ( PTI) The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has signed a pact with Antwerp/Flanders Port Training Center (APEC) to enhance academic collaboration and knowledge exchange in the fields of international trade, logistics, and supply chain management.

The commerce ministry said that the MoU aims to strengthen trade education and training ties between India and Belgium by facilitating faculty and student exchanges for cross-cultural business learning.

It includes joint research on port management, global logistics, and trade facilitation, along with specialized training programs, workshops, and industry interactions.

Additionally, the collaboration will enhance knowledge transfer in critical areas such as e-governance, digital trade, and emerging business technologies, the ministry said.

