New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Domestic coal production was 7.10 per cent higher year-on-year at 76.26 million tonne (MT) in May.

India had produced 71.21 MT coal during the same month in 2022, the coal ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | Hydrogen-Powered Toyota Corolla Race Car Introduced As Auto Racing Makes Its Shift Away From Fossil Fuel Guzzlers.

"Ministry of Coal has achieved a remarkable feat with a substantial surge in overall coal production during May 23, reaching 76.26 MT surpassing May 22 of 71.21 MT, representing an increase of 7.10 per cent," it said.

The cumulative coal production in April-May FY24 jumped to 149.41 MT from 138.41 MT in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Greenland Glaciers and Ice Caps Are Melting Three Times Faster Than 20th Century, Finds Concerning Study.

Last month, Coal India Ltd (CIL) alone produced 59.94 MT coal, up 9.54 per cent over 54.72 MT in May 2022.

With an increased first-mile connectivity infrastructure, coal dispatch last month grew 5.70 per cent to 82.22 MT from 77.79 MT in May 2022. First-mile connectivity refers to the transportation of coal from pitheads to dispatch points.

The cumulative coal dispatch in April-May FY24 stood at 162.44 MT as against 149.76 MT in the year-ago period.

This upturn in offtake has resulted in a comfortable coal stock position, guaranteeing reliable and abundant supply of coal lying at pithead coal stock at CIL, SCCL, stock at TPP(DCB) etc, the ministry said.

The total coal stock as of May 31, 2023 is 112.41 MT as compared to 82.97 MT on May 31, 2022, a growth of 35.48 per cent.

The coal stock position has strengthened the capability to tackle unforeseen fluctuations in energy demand and ensures meeting the energy demands of the nation.

The availability of coal rakes for coal transportation has remained consistently good throughout this period due to the initiative taken by the ministry to augment rail connectivity infrastructure under PM Gati Shakti.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)