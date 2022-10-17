New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) India's first unloading single point mooring (SPM) facility, commissioned by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) in 1978 at Vadinar in Gujarat, achieved a significant milestone with the berthing of the 6,000th oil tanker.

Oil tanker MT Yio, a Liberian very large crude carrier carrying Basrah crude oil from Iraq, berthed at the Vadinar SPM, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Samsung Developing MicroLED on Silicon for AR Headsets.

IOC chairman S M Vaidya and the company's director for pipelines D S Nanaware welcomed the crew of MT Yio to celebrate the momentous occasion, it said.

Complimenting the team Vadinar of IOC, Vaidya said, "Economic and social growth relies on energy and given our dependence on foreign crude, unloading crude supplies from large crude-carrying vessels deep into the sea safely and reliably is vital to keep our refineries running."

Also Read | AAI Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 55 Junior Assistant and Other Posts, Apply Online at aai.aero.

The 3 lakh kilo litres of crude oil that MT Yio is carrying is adequate to meet about 40 per cent of the daily fuel requirement of the entire nation, he said.

IOC currently operates two SPM terminals at Vadinar, in the south of the Gulf of Kutch, for unloading of crude oil brought in tankers for transportation to shore tanks through pipelines, of which around 14 km is subsea.

Subsequently, the crude is transported through cross-country pipelines to IOC's mega refineries at Vadodara in Gujarat, Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and Panipat in Haryana.

"With the unloading of this crude parcel, IOC Vadinar terminal has crossed a cumulative receipt of 735 million tonnes," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)