Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) Domestic carrier IndiGo on Thursday said it has joined hands with food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy for its loyalty programme BluChip.

Under the collaboration, the airline's loyalty programme members will now be entitled to earn Bluchips every time they spend on Swiggy across food, instamart and Swiggy Dineout.

"By earning rewards on every meal, grocery order, and dining experience, our users can fast-track their journey to their next adventure," said Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital and Information Officer at, IndiGo said.

Besides, with no blackout dates and no expiry, IndiGo said, these BluChips can be redeemed anytime to book IndiGo flights.

Phani Kishan, Chief Growth Officer and Co-founder at Swiggy, said that by integrating the IndiGo BluChip Program with Swiggy's offerings, the platform has been making travel and everyday experiences more rewarding for millions of users.

