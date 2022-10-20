New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) IndiGo on Thursday announced the launch of eight new flights on the Bhopal-Udaipur, Ahmedabad-Jammu, Ranchi Bhubaneshwar, and Indore-Chandigarh routes.

"Out of these new connections, Bhopal-Udaipur flight will be an RCS route and will increase accessibility between the states," it said in a release.

Also Read | Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Date & Venue Announced; Madhya Pradesh To Host The Next Edition From Jan 31-Feb 11.

IndiGo's Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar said the airline is pleased to enhance connectivity and accessibility by introducing exclusive flights on new domestic routes between seven states.

The airline has a fleet of more than 275 aircraft and operates more than 1,600 daily flights. It connects 74 domestic and 26 international destinations.

Also Read | IDBI Bank Privatisation: LIC To Recover Its Investment by Time of Sale.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)