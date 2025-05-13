New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) INDORAMA Synthetics (India) Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 51.07 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

The company had incurred a loss of Rs 40.48 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income from operations increased to Rs 1,221.23 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 905.56 crore a year ago, a regulatory filing said.

Total expenses also shot up to Rs 1,121.06 crore from Rs 892.56 crore.

The Indo Rama Group has a strong presence in Indonesia, Thailand, the US, Nepal and Sri Lanka, besides India. It has focussed business activities in the field of textiles, polyesters and industrial chemicals.

