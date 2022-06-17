New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Indowind Energy Ltd on Friday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.05 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it had clocked Rs 61.26 lakh net profit in January-March 2020-21.

Also Read | Elon Musk Wants Twitter To Be More Like WeChat & TikTok To Allow Outrageous Comments.

However, total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 7.59 crore from Rs 2.58 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses soared to Rs 8.62 crore from Rs 1.93 crore a year ago.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Likely in Delhi, Assam, Uttarakhand; No Respite From Heatwave in Parts of Rajasthan.

Chennai-based Indowind Energy is an independent power producer in the renewable energy field generating green power through dedicated wind farms.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)