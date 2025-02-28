Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) Global mobility and urban services platform inDrive on Friday said it has clocked an 18 per cent growth in rides volume across India in 2024 driven by its unique fare feature.

The vehicle aggregator app also said global ride-hailing giants and homegrown startups in India are now adopting its model of ‘Set your Fare and Choose your Driver', which is a testament to its success.

"The company clocked a 18% year-on-year (Y-O-Y) increase in rides across India in 2024. The company attributes its success to its unique model which ensures greater customer satisfaction compared to other models," inDrive said in a statement.

Pavit Nanda Anand, Communication Lead-APAC, inDrive said that inDrive was the first ride hailing player in the market to bring such a feature which enables people to offer their fare and choose the drivers based on driver ratings, vehicle model, pick up time and distance.

"It's inspiring to see that both established RH (ride-hailing) giants and emerging Indian RH startups are recognizing the value of this unique feature and are exploring similar features to achieve their product-market fit," Nanda said.

InDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform operates in 888 cities in 48 countries.

