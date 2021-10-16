New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The International Solar Alliance's fourth general assembly will be held virtually from October 18-21 which will deliberate on key initiatives in the solar energy sector, including the operationalisation of One Sun One World One Grid (OSOWOG).

The Assembly will be presided over by R K Singh, Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy and the President of ISA, a statement by ISA said.

It will deliberate on the key initiatives around the operationalisation of the OSOWOG initiative, the USD 1 trillion Solar Investment Roadmap for 2030, and approval of a Blended Financial Risk Mitigation Facility.

A series of technical sessions on various strategic initiatives of ISA will be conducted. Besides, technical sessions on various emergent issues in the solar and clean energy sector will be conducted in collaboration with partners and other organizations.

Discussions will be held on the strategic plan of ISA for the next five years encompassing a Country Partnership Framework, Strategy for Private Sector Engagement, and initiatives such as Viability Gap Financing scheme to facilitate affordable finance for solar energy projects across ISA's membership.

ISA will also discuss the partnership with Global Energy Alliance to scale up technical and financial support to least developed countries (LDCs) and small island developing states (SIDS), the statement said.

A detailed report on OSOWOG is expected to be discussed at the Assembly. The concept of a single global grid for solar was first outlined at the first general assembly of ISA in late 2018, it stated.

It envisions building and scaling inter-regional energy grids to share solar energy across the globe, leveraging the differences of time zones, seasons, resources, and prices between countries and regions.

OSOWOG will also help decarbonise energy production, which is today the largest source of global greenhouse gas emissions.

The Assembly is the apex decision-making body of ISA, in which each member country is represented.

ISA is an international organisation with 98 member countries. It works with governments to improve energy access and security around the world and promote solar power as a sustainable way to transition to a carbon neutral future.

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will deliver the keynote address on October 20. The European Commission Executive Vice President for the European Green Deal, Frans Timmermans will also address the gathering on October 20.

