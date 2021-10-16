New Delhi, October 16: An incident of fraud has come to light from delhi where two men were arrested for allegedly duping an octogenarian couple of nearly Rs 5.24 crore. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the fraudsters cheated the couple after tricking them into investing their lifetime savings into a website development company. They also promised them to double the returns and attractive deals.

Soon after the scam came to light, the Delhi Police’s economic offenses wing (EOW) arrested 29-year-old Ankit Thakur and 28-year-old Vinod Arya. As per details by the cops, the cyber crooks got acquainted with the elderly couple while working for a mutual fund company, in which the couple used to invest money. Mumbai Woman Duped of Rs 1.49 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters On Pretext of Providing High Returns For Playing Online Game.

The victims of the fraud were a woman and her visually impaired husband, who retired as senior statistical officer from the ministry of labour. The couple sold their three flats in Dwarka as they wanted to live with their children who are settled in the United States. The duo had duped them of this money that the couple had with them.

The accused approached the elderly husband and wife, seeking investment for their recently launched website company. They promised the couple that their invested money will be doubled in three years, said additional commissioner of police (EOW) RK Singh. As per details by the police official, the couple handed over around Rs 5.24 crore, which they had got from the sale of their flats in Dwarka. The fraudsters gave them post-dated cheques as security but they bounced when presented.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2021 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).