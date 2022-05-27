New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Ircon International Ltd on Friday posted a 41.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 241.81 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 170.43 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Oppo A57, Oppo A57s Tipped To Launch in India Soon; Specifications Leaked Online.

The consolidated income of the company in the period under review increased to Rs 3,010.71 crore over Rs 2,513.42 crore in the preceding year.

The company said that it is actively monitoring the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on its financial condition, liquidity, operations and work force, among other aspects.

Also Read | Infinix Note 12 Turbo Now Available for Sale in India, Check Offers Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)