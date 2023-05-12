New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Regulator Irdai on Friday said it has constituted a five-member expert committee to advise it on matters related to mental health and insurance.

Among other things, the panel has been asked to advise on coverages offered/to be offered under insurance products, for mental illnesses.

In a circular, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) said one of the important areas that need attention from the point of view of insurance coverage is mental health.

A holistic examination of the various aspects involved such as types of conditions, types of treatments etc from the insurance perspective is necessary when dealing with products designed to cover mental illnesses and other related aspects.

"Therefore, it has been decided to constitute a committee of experts to advise IRDAI on matters related to mental health and insurance," it said.

The panel will also provide expert advice/inputs on terminology, concept and the like on matters relating to mental illnesses from the medical domain perspective

It will also advise Irdai on various aspects relating to mental illnesses from the insurance domain perspective.

The committee is headed by Pratima Murthy, Director, NIMHANS, Bangalore.

The Committee will be in force for a period of two years from the date of the order (March 23, 2023), the regulator said.

