New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) The Embassy of Israel has partnered with a business accelerator, The Circle, for supporting early-stage startups in India by providing funding support and other business services, a statement said.

Israel is a start-up nation and it is keen to share its advanced technologies and innovations with entrepreneurs in India, Ambassador of Israel in India Ron Malka was quoted as saying in the statement.

"The true strength of our growing partnership is the people to people bonds. So we are proud to partner with The Circle in boosting the startup ecosystem in India,” he said.

The Circle will help early-stage startups with funding support, global connects, corporate innovation programmes, personalised mentoring and business services, the statement said.

Startups will get the opportunity for pitching to an exclusive investor network called the "Circle of Angels" for the purpose of fundraising.

