New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Revenue of IT and IT-enabled services in the country has crossed USD 250 billion out of which USD 200 billion is from exports, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

While speaking at the inaugural session of Indiasoft 2025 and India Electronics Expo, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Director General, Arvind Kumar, said that the country's IT-ITes revenue has come a long way from USD 20 million in 1992-93.

"This consistent effort of ESC, Government of India and support of ESC types of the organization means that today, from IT-ITes services, we have revenue of more than USD 250 billion. STPI's journey started when we had only USD 20 million in export from this country. It's a journey of USD 20 million to 250 million US dollars out of this USD 200 billion is from export," Kumar said.

He said that the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council has always been very instrumental over the promotion of export from this country.

Kumar said that now the country is developing a vast ecosystem.

"We have registered 1,58,000 startups. Out of that, 78,000 startups are in the tech domain. We are making 18 billion transactions per month in UPI. This is the scale we have created in the software industry. This is a scale we want to create in all new technologies, whether it is AI method, quantum computing, whether it is a semiconductor, we cannot want to create similar one in all the new technologies which is about to come," he said.

Kumar said that various ministries including STPI support start-ups and encourage their innovations.

"More than 50 per cent of start-ups are coming from tier 2 and 3 cities. The founders or directors of more than half of start-ups are women. We are not just growing in numbers but we are now having inclusive growth," he said.

