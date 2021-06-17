New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) has signed a pact with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to provide it online travel solution, according to a company statement.

Ashok Travels and Tours (ATT), the travel division of ITDC, will provide online travel solution for booking air tickets and travel-related services to 414 units and commands of CISF during official journeys.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by ITDC General Manager Rajiv Anand and Assistant Inspector General (Administration) V K Yadav on Wednesday, ITDC said in the statement.

ITDC Chairman and Managing Director G Kamala Vardhana Rao said, "We are honoured that CISF has given us an opportunity to provide an essential service to them. We look forward to helping CISF in resource optimisation and facilitating optimal planning."

He further added that the travel industry has been severely impacted with the ongoing pandemic.

"ITDC has been working continuously with all the stakeholders to aid the community at large in these testing times," said Rao. HRS hrs

