New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Jatinder Pal Singh has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of ITI Asset Management.

Singh succeeds Hitesh Thakkar, who has served as acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ITI AML.

Singh has over 25 years of experience in the mutual funds industry. He was associated with Mahindra Manulife Investment Management as a chief marketing officer from September 2015 to December 2024.

Prior to Mahindra Manulife Investment Management, he was associated with Morgan Stanley Investment Management and HSBC Asset Management India.

The Investment Trust of India Ltd, incorporated in 1991, is the holding company for all ITI group businesses.

The ITI Asset Management Company began operations in April 2019 and has 18 mainstream mutual fund products in its product basket.

Of the total AUM of Rs 10,109.47 crore as on December 3, 2024, Rs 9,312.52 crore is in equity schemes, while Rs 430.16 crore is in hybrid schemes and Rs 366.79 crore is in debt schemes.

