Mumbai, January 2: The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) announced the SOF NSO 2024-25 exam results today, January 2. The SFO National Science Olympiad (NSO) results are available on the official website of SOF at sofworld.org. It must be noted that the SOF conducts various Olympiads throughout the year, including the National Science Olympiad (NSO), International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO), International English Olympiad (IEO), International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO), International Social Studies Olympiad (ISSO), International Hindi Olympiad (IHO), and International Computer Olympiad (ICO).

Here's the direct link to check SOF NSO Results 2024-25. The Olympiads organised by SFO are open to students of all ages from India and abroad. Students across all age groups can register for the Olympiads online through the SOF website. The exam dates and awards for each Olympiad are also available on the SOF website.

How to Check SOF NSO Result 2024-25:

Visit the official Science Olympiad Foundation website at sofworld.org

Click on the "NSO 2024-25 Results" link

Enter using your roll number and other details.

Now, click on the "Submit" button

Your SOF NSO 2024-25 results will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) is also expected to announce the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) level 1 results soon. The SOF IMO Results 2024 is likely to be declared any time soon. However, the exact date and time are yet to be announced.

Once released, candidates can check and download the SOF IMO Results 2024-25 at sofworld.org.

