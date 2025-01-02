The second day of the New Year is as special as the first day, may be not for the same “happy” reason. After all, one has to return to work and everyday grind following the fun holiday season. However, this is not the case for those whose birthday falls on January 2. They can continue to be in an extended fun mode. Individuals born between December 22 - January 19 are associated with the Capricorn zodiac sign. Capricorn is the tenth astrological sign in the zodiac. So, who are the famous Capricorns, and with that we mean the famous celebrities born on January 2. Let us take a look at the top celebrities who celebrate their birthdays on January 2, along with their year of birth. 2 January 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous January 2 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Dax Shepard Kate Bosworth Taye Diggs Manav Vij Gippy Grewal Rupal Patel Parakala Prabhakar Ahuti Prasad Kirti Azad

January 1 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2025 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).