Srinagar, Dec 7 (PTI) Peoples' Conference chief Sajad Lone Saturday alleged the district administration in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora had closed down a BPO call centre which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019.

However, the administration of the north Kashmir district denied the charge, terming it as "baseless".

"The one and only Rural BPO call center, located in Bandipore was closed down on the verbal directions of DC Bandipora. It is reliably learnt that he termed the BPO illegal and operating without written orders. Ironically Rural BPO scheme was launched by PM and this particular BPO was inaugurated virtually by PM in 2019," Lone said in a post on X.

However, the district administration said the BPO has been operating from the second floor of the Deputy Commissioner's office, and "given the sensitivity of the issue, the managers of the BPO have been asked to relocate to a more appropriate location better suited for such an institution to operate".

"Adequate time has been provided for the relocation, and the BPO will remain fully functional during this process," the district adminstration said on X.

"It is therefore asserted that the allegations of the BPO's closure are baseless. The district administration remains fully committed to supporting employment opportunities for locals and actively promoting initiatives that enhance their livelihoods," it added.

