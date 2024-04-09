Jammu, Apr 8 (PTI) A police constable wanted in a triple murder and drug trafficking here has been arrested, officials said on Monday.

According to police, constable Sadeeque Ali, who is involved in serious crimes in various areas of Jammu region, had been evading arrest after jumping bail during his trial before the Court of the Additional Sessions Judge in Jammu.

Ali is a key accused in the triple murder case registered in 2021 in Arnia police station and was also found to be involved in drug trafficking with the charge sheet already submitted to the court, they said.

During the trial, Ali was granted interim bail, but he went absconding. Acting on a tip-off, a police team from Arnia police station conducted a raid and arrested him here, they said.

Two constables, including Ali and Bhupinder Singh, were involved in a firing incident in which three people -- Sabar Chowdhary, Arif Chowdhary and Babar Chowdhary, all residents of RS Pura tehsil -- were killed and another injured, the officials said.

The reason behind the incident was a dispute over land and cash. Singh among four people have already been arrested in the case, they said.

