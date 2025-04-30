Jammu, April 29 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday ordered the transfer of 96 officers of the J-K administrative service, including the appointment of Nasrool Hilal as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Tourism Development Authority, Pahalgam, against an existing vacancy.

Following the terrorist attack in Baisaran, a tourism destination in Pahalgam, on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 persons, the Omar Abdullah government has filled the post of CEO of the authority that was vacant.

"Nasrool Hilal Jeri, Additional Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer of the Tourism Development Authority, Pahalgam, against an available vacancy," an order issued by Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department M Raju stated.

Of the 96 officers transferred on Tuesday, two hold the rank of special secretary, ten are additional secretaries, and the rest are deputy secretaries and junior scale JKAS officers.

