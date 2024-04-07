Srinagar, Apr 7 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday attached properties worth crores of rupees belonging to three proclaimed offenders based in Pakistan, officials said.

"The police in Baramulla, after obtaining an attachment order passed by Sub Judge Uri attached properties (30 Kanals and 15 Marlas land worth crores belonging to proclaimed offenders who have exfiltrated to PoJK/Pakistan," a police spokesperson said.

Also Read | BJP Foundation Day 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of BJP Sthapna Diwas That Celebrates the Formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He said the land belonged to Mohd Lateef (18 Kanals & 6 Marlas), Sadar Din (9 Marlas) and Aziz Din (12 Kanals).

The property was identified belonging to proclaimed offenders during the course of investigation conducted by Police, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | AMC Raising Day 2024: Army Medical Corps Celebrates 260th Raising Day as They Live Up To The Corps Motto.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)