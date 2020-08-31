New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Mobile phone maker Jaina India expects to start producing 3 crore devices annually in the country by the end of this fiscal, a top official of the company said.

The company plans to produce both Karbonn and Gionee brands of devices at its Noida factory in Uttar Pradesh.

"To ensure wider reach of our products to consumers, we have aggressively upgraded our production capacity to deliver 30 million devices annually. As the initial effects have started to recede, things are moving towards normal. With this, we are expecting to achieve 100 per cent utilisation in the next couple of quarters," Jaina India Managing Director Pardeep Jain told PTI.

The company has acquired the right to manufacture and market Gionee smartphones in the country after the Chinese entity faced heavy losses and went bankrupt.

"The India operations for Gionee are going to be managed by Jaina Group. The first strategic initiative that we have taken is to not just look at Gionee as a smartphone brand but as a brand that is going to be available across the smart devices eco system. Smart phones are certainly going to be the main stay but we are also going to have the IT and smart accessories," Jain said.

He said that Jaina India is developing new models specific to the requirement of Indian market.

"Right from developing products and even customising software for Indian requirements to introducing unique features by leveraging futuristic technologies, manufacturing etc. we will be taking care of the entire product journey," Jain said.

Gionee is estimated to have acquired a user base of around 1.5 crore in India, he said.

Jaina India plans to use the multi-brand strategy to diversify product portfolio.

"It also helps us to diversify our brand and product portfolio between Gionee and Karbonn, and now Jaina Group has made an entry in a big way in the consumer durables segment as well. Gionee will enter into many product categories. Gionee's presence will be highly witnessed in all the smart segments," Jain said.

