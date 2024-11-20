Lucknow, Nov 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister and former IPS officer Asim Arun on Wednesday said the International Tribal Participation Festival, "Janjati Bhagidari Utsav" will be more grand next year.

The festival was organised to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

At the closing ceremony of the six-day festival, Minister of State for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare (Independent Charge), Arun said it is a matter of great pride that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared the birth anniversary of the tribal leader Birsa Munda as "Janjati Gaurav Diwas".

"Every year this event is being made bigger. Next year it will be more grand,” he said.

Arun said during the festival meaningful seminars were also held every day and on the basis of the inputs received from these seminars, the schemes will soon be expanded further.

The festival was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 15.

