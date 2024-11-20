Mumbai, November 20: Played throughout the week from Monday to Saturday at Polo Stadium in Shillong, the popular archery-based lottery game, Shillong Teer, continues to draw immense attention in Meghalaya. The game, organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), is played in several variants, including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. With the excitement building up each day, participants eagerly await the Shillong Teer Results of today, November 20, which are announced after each round of the game.

For today, November 20, 2024, the Shillong Teer Result will be announced online, including the winning numbers for all the games played. Players can check the results of both Round 1 and Round 2 on trusted platforms like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.in, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. To find the latest results, simply scroll down or visit the aforementioned websites. Shillong Teer Results Today, November 19 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on November 20, 2024: Where and How To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer results for today, November 20, 2024, including the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2, visit trusted websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.in, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. On these sites, scroll down to find the section labeled "Shillong Teer Result for November 20, 2024." You’ll be able to see the winning numbers for all the games, including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The results will show the numbers corresponding to the arrows hitting the target in each round, helping players determine if they have won. What Is Satta Matka? What Are Different Types of Matka Games? Are Betting and Gambling Legal in India? Here's All You Need To Know.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 81

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 40

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong and its surrounding areas. Organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the game is played from Monday to Saturday, with two rounds—Round 1 and Round 2—taking place each day. Participants place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99, predicting which number will correspond to the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target in each round. What Is Satta Matka or Matka King? How Is Satta Matka Betting Game Played?

The results are declared on the same day, with the winning numbers announced after the conclusion of each game. Shillong Teer is legal in Meghalaya, as it is regulated by the state’s government and operates under the provisions of the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax Act.

