Jammu, Oct 24 (PTI) The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) on Sunday submitted a memorandum to the visiting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighting various issues including the need for immediate steps to bring on track the derailed economy and early restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

The memorandum was submitted by a two-member delegation of the JCCI – president Arun Gupta and General Secretary Gaurav Gupta – who called on the home minister who reached Jammu on the second leg of his three-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The delegation raised burning issues being confronted by the people of the region and also submitted a memorandum…the Home Minister was asked to take necessary steps to bring back on track the derailed economy of J&K so that people can heave a sigh of relief," JCCI said in a statement here.

It said the home minister was also urged to pace up the process of development, generate jobs for the educated unemployed and also take robust measures to bring in peace in real sense as businessmen across J&K are suffering due to continuing unrest in the valley.

"The measures which the CCI Jammu suggested to rejuvenate trade, tourism, industry and others sectors include effective tackling of terrorism, restoration of statehood as soon as possible, establishment of new public sector undertakings to boost industry, redefine land types and special incentives for hotel and other industries,” the release said.

It said the JCCI also highlighted the demand for three-year pollution clearance to industries, boosting the transport sector by removing passenger tax, amnesty on Token Tax and Passenger Tax from the period of March 25, 2020 to March 31, 2022.

The JCCI also demanded rehabilitation of the population which is getting affected due to the smart city project, extension of benefits announced under the new industrial policy to existing unit holders and review of the policies which are denting local business like the case of old wine shop owners who lost their business due to new excise policy.

