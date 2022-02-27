New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Jeep India on Sunday launched the all new Jeep Compass Trailhawk in the country priced at an introductory price of Rs 30.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

The model is the off-road-focused version of the Jeep Compass and has been fine-tuned to provide the best blend of on-road and off-road ride comfort and handling.

It integrates premium interiors and adventure DNA optimally, Jeep India, which is part of the Stellantis group, said in a statement.

The bumpers on the model are different from those on the standard Jeep Compass, enabling superior approach and departure angles, the automaker said.

In addition to the usual Jeep Compass features, the Jeep Compass - Trailhawk comes with a "Rock" mode (AWD), it added.

The model's raised suspension allows it to wade in water up to 19 inches deep, making it ideal for off-roading in comparison to the Jeep Compass, the company said.

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk comes with a 2-litre diesel powertrain which produces 170 hp and 350 NM. This engine comes mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

In 2022, Jeep India plans to have a portfolio of four nameplates, all of which will be locally produced or assembled.

Stellantis was formed by the merger of two global auto majors FCA and Groupe PSA.

