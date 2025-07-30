Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) The 41st edition of India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) Premiere 2025, which commenced on Wednesday, is expected to drive business worth Rs 70,000 crore over the next quarter, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said.

"IIJS is growing year after year, both in scale and impact. This year, IIJS Premiere is set to drive business worth Rs 70,000 crore over the next quarter, which is testament to India's expanding influence in the global gem and jewellery trade," GJEPC chairman Kirit Bhansali said at the inaugural function.

The 5-day IIJS Premiere 2025, from July 30 to August 3, has over 3,600 stalls and 2,100 exhibitors and is expected to attract over 50,000 visitors from 1,300 Indian cities and more than 3,000 international buyers from over 80 countries.

"The government's proactive trade diplomacy has opened unprecedented doors for the gem and jewellery sector. Free Trade Agreements with the UAE and Australia have already delivered tangible benefits, and the recently concluded India-UK FTA is set to be a game changer, doubling our sector's bilateral trade with the UK to USD 7 billion in the next three years," said Bhansali.

IIJS organised by GJEPC showcases the growth and success of India's gem and jewellery business, which is making a global presence now, Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, who was present on the occasion, said.

"The entire world's eyes are on the India market, which is one of the top four economies globally. The proportion of youth makes the Indian market more lucrative," he added.

