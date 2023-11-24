New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) on Friday said lenders have released about 35.2 crore pledged shares, amounting to 42.74 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were released during November 21-22, JSL said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: When Is Voting and Result? How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here.

Following this, there would not be any equity shares pledged with lenders and all equity shares of the company held by promoters and the promoter group will be free from any encumbrances, the company said.

The encumbrance was initially created in 2010 for over 6.53 crore shares having a market value of Rs 706 crore.

Also Read | Tiger Population in India: Annual Tiger Census in West Bengal’s Sunderbans to Begin from November 27.

The encumbered shares increased over the years with capital infusion and stood at 36.99 crore shares with a market value of Rs 18,700 crore.

Of this, 35.2 crore shares were pledged with lenders, while remaining shares of the promoter were locked in under the regulatory norms.

Jindal Stainless is the country's largest stainless steel making company and ranks among top 15 entities in the sector globally.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)