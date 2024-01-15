New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Jio Financial Services Ltd on Monday reported a 56 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 294 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023 compared to the previous quarter.

The company had earned a consolidated net profit of Rs 668 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal, Jio Financial Services said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue too moderated to Rs 414 crore from Rs 608.04 crore in the September quarter.

For the nine months ended December, the company's net profit stood at Rs 1,294 crore, the filing said.

The total expenses increased sequentially to Rs 98.95 crore against Rs 71.43 crore in the previous quarter.

Jio Financial Services, carved out from Reliance Industries Ltd, is engaged in the business of investing and financing, insurance broking, payment bank and payment aggregator and payment gateway services.

The company and BlackRock have agreed to form a joint venture to enter into the asset management industry.

Accordingly, the JV company made an application to the Securities and Exchange Board of India on October 19, 2023, for starting a mutual fund business.

The company also has plans to enter the insurance segment.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 266.80 per unit, up 4.55 per cent on the BSE.

