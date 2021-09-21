New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday met Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala and proposed an integrated Aroma Dairy Entrepreneurship for Jammu and Kashmir to boost farmers' income.

The Science and Technology Minister said Jammu and Kashmir has an abundant stock of animal husbandry as well as dairy resources and suggested that the same can be effectively integrated with Aroma Mission, which has already been launched in the Union Territory by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). This will pave the way for integrated Aroma Dairy Entrepreneurship, ensuring sustainable growth, increased income and fresh avenues of livelihood for farmers, the Ministry of Science & Technology quoted Singh as saying in a statement.

Also Read | OnePlus 9 RT To Be Launched Soon; OnePlus 9T & 9T Pro Reportedly Not Coming This Year.

Singh said that the Aroma Mission -- also popularly referred to as "Lavender or Purple Revolution” -- has started from J&K and transformed the lives of farmers who are able to grow lavender, make a lucrative profit and improve their lives. He said the efforts of CSIR-IIIM are laudable as they have introduced the crop native to Europe in the districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Rajouri in J&K. Aroma Mission was launched by the CSIR in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of improving farmers' livelihood.

Apart from providing planting material, distillation units are provided to farmers who are trained in the extraction. And many of them have become entrepreneurs as lavender oil is quite sought after, the statement said. Besides lavender, many high value aromatic and medicinal cash crops have been introduced by the CSIR in J&K. It is now being expanded as Aroma Mission Phase II, and also floriculture mission has been recently launched. This will fetch the much-needed transformation in the lives of farmers and women, it added.

Also Read | Growing Cottage Country's Biggest News Source: Meet Muskoka411 Owner Stefan Ottenbrite.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)