Medininagar (Jharkhand), Oct 13 (PTI) A member of banned Maoist outfit Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) has been arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Thursday, police said.

Also Read | Loan Against Property or Personal Loan: Which Should You Choose?.

The ultra, Ravindra Paswan was arrested near Panchba village in the district following a tip off around 200 km from capital Ranchi, police said.

Also Read | Meta Again Rejects Allegations Made by The Wire Claiming Them False.

Hussainabad police station in-charge Jagarnath Dhan said that Paswan was wanted in over half a dozen cases. He was involved in extortion in Hussainbad and Haidernagar police station areas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)